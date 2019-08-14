QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

We are contrasting QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM Incorporated 67 3.40 N/A 1.81 40.38 Nokia Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates QUALCOMM Incorporated and Nokia Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6% Nokia Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.3%

Risk and Volatility

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s current beta is 1.63 and it happens to be 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nokia Corporation’s 0.3 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of QUALCOMM Incorporated is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Nokia Corporation is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. QUALCOMM Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

QUALCOMM Incorporated and Nokia Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50 Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 17.23% upside potential and a consensus price target of $83.09. On the other hand, Nokia Corporation’s potential upside is 56.25% and its consensus price target is $8. The information presented earlier suggests that Nokia Corporation looks more robust than QUALCOMM Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

QUALCOMM Incorporated and Nokia Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.6% and 7.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.09% of QUALCOMM Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QUALCOMM Incorporated -3.57% -5.62% -15.29% 45.82% 17.92% 28.55% Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04%

For the past year QUALCOMM Incorporated had bullish trend while Nokia Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated beats Nokia Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.