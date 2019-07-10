QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

As Communication Equipment businesses, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM Incorporated 64 4.30 N/A 1.81 47.60 CalAmp Corp. 13 1.06 N/A 0.71 19.04

In table 1 we can see QUALCOMM Incorporated and CalAmp Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CalAmp Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than QUALCOMM Incorporated. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than CalAmp Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6% CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 9% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.48 beta indicates that QUALCOMM Incorporated is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CalAmp Corp.’s beta is 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of QUALCOMM Incorporated are 1.6 and 1.4. Competitively, CalAmp Corp. has 4.8 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. CalAmp Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

QUALCOMM Incorporated and CalAmp Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50 CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 10.39% and an $83.08 consensus target price. Competitively CalAmp Corp. has a consensus target price of $17.25, with potential upside of 53.06%. The information presented earlier suggests that CalAmp Corp. looks more robust than QUALCOMM Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.9% of QUALCOMM Incorporated shares and 82% of CalAmp Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.09% of QUALCOMM Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.83% of CalAmp Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QUALCOMM Incorporated 2.03% 50.86% 67.2% 52.08% 52.03% 51.57% CalAmp Corp. -0.66% 4.99% -8.56% -32.23% -35.38% 3.46%

For the past year QUALCOMM Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than CalAmp Corp.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors QUALCOMM Incorporated beats CalAmp Corp.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.