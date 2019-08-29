QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

We will be comparing the differences between QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM Incorporated 69 3.56 N/A 1.81 40.38 Airgain Inc. 13 1.74 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of QUALCOMM Incorporated and Airgain Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6% Airgain Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -2.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of QUALCOMM Incorporated are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Airgain Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Airgain Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and Airgain Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50 Airgain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 15.27% for QUALCOMM Incorporated with consensus target price of $85.7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.6% of QUALCOMM Incorporated shares and 43.9% of Airgain Inc. shares. About 0.09% of QUALCOMM Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Airgain Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QUALCOMM Incorporated -3.57% -5.62% -15.29% 45.82% 17.92% 28.55% Airgain Inc. -0.99% -12.53% -19.43% 19.52% 32.18% 30.98%

For the past year QUALCOMM Incorporated was less bullish than Airgain Inc.

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated beats Airgain Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.