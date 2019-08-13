Qualcomm Incorp. (QCOM) Shareholder Primecap Management Company Increased Its Stake by $36.09 Million; Gagnon Securities Increases Holding in Irobot (IRBT)

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 177.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 72,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 113,289 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33 million, up from 40,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.6. About 396,536 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Qualcomm Incorp. (QCOM) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 633,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24.63 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 billion, up from 24.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.87. About 4.41M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CHINESE SITUATION OPAQUE; 16/03/2018 – blacq: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S.: sources (Reuters) – Singapore-based Broadcom; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s sudden Broadcom-Qualcomm ruling could put a serious chill on cross-border M&A

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) by 1.12M shares to 8.04M shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 508,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.34M shares, and cut its stake in Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can owns 825,988 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Meeder Asset has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 51 shares. Westpac Banking Corp invested in 0% or 99,215 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.11% or 18,900 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The accumulated 1.17M shares. Hills Bancorp And Tru Com holds 0.06% or 3,998 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.22 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Adirondack Tru Communications has 0.48% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8,095 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 1.60M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 26,095 are owned by Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt Comm (Operating As Southport Cap Management). Security Bancshares Of So Dak reported 1.62% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 22,400 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.17 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Principal Gru has invested 0.03% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 0.16% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 409,100 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 45,233 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.01% or 2,010 shares. Alps Advsr has invested 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). The California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Captrust has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). 5 are held by Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Automobile Association has 0% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). First Manhattan Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 200 shares.