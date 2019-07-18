QUALCOMM – Common Stock (QCOM) Was Downgraded by Barclays; DESPEGAR.COM Ordinary Shares (DESP) SI Increased By 30.97%

DESPEGAR.COM Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:DESP) had an increase of 30.97% in short interest. DESP’s SI was 1.71M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 30.97% from 1.31M shares previously. With 443,700 avg volume, 4 days are for DESPEGAR.COM Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:DESP)’s short sellers to cover DESP’s short positions. The SI to DESPEGAR.COM Corp Ordinary Shares’s float is 4.95%. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $13.83. It is down 44.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DESP News: 09/04/2018 – Despegar.com Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Despegar.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – FUND LED BY DESPEGAR.COM FOUNDERS BUYS 51% OF CASHONLINE.COM; 15/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Despegar.com 1Q Gross Bookings Up 21% Yr-over-Yr; 24/04/2018 – Despegar.com Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 08/03/2018 – Despegar.com 4Q EPS 18c; 08/03/2018 – Despegar.com Announces 4Q17 Year-over-Year Growth of 26% in Gross Bookings and 30% in Revenues; 08/03/2018 – DESPEGAR.COM 4Q EPS 18C, EST. 14C

In a analysts note made public on 18 July, research professionals at Barclays’s research division cut QUALCOMM Incorporated – Common Stock (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock from a “Overweight” to “Equal-Weight”. They have a target price per share of $75.0000 on QCOM or 0.77% more upside.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Website and mobile apps in Latin America. The company has market cap of $957.46 million. The firm offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable clients to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products. It has a 206.4 P/E ratio. It provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage and distribute their products.

More notable recent Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Piled Into Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) At The Wrong Time – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MOBI724 (TSX-V; MOS) Announces Launch of Travel & Entertainment Offering With Promerica Financial and Despegar (NYSE; DESP) – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bookings up 28% at Despegar.com – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, makes, and markets digital communication products worldwide. The company has market cap of $90.49 billion. It operates through three divisions: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies ; Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). It has a 39.3 P/E ratio. The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm Is an Attractive Chip Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DoJ seeks pause of antitrust ruling against Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trump Supports Qualcomm In FTC Monopoly Case – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Qualcomm Stock Could Rebound to $80 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity. 40,000 shares were sold by THOMPSON JAMES H, worth $2.03 million on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74 million for 30.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $74.43. About 6.03M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SELL-THROUGH OF SMARTPHONES HAS BEEN OK; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 75c; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to end Qualcomm pursuit; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days