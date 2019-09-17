Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stock Value Declined While Mengis Capital Management Has Lowered by $3.76 Million Its Position; Convergence Investment Partners Raised Healthequity (HQY) Position by $1.37 Million as Stock Price Rose

Mengis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc sold 49,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 62,657 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77 million, down from 112,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $78.66. About 3.36M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – REGARDING ITS FFER TO BUY QUALCOMM, WILL MAINTAIN R&D RESOURCES QUALCOMM DEVOTES TO 5G; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “SOURCE FOLLOWER BASED ENVELOPE TRACKING FOR POWER AMPLIFIER BIASING”; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom is pledging $1.5 billion toward U.S. 5G cellular if the company’s proposed acquisition of Qualcomm is allowed to go through; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, BROADCOM RECEIVED LETTER FROM TREASURY DATED MARCH 5; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Expiration of its Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SMARTPHONE MARKET BEGINNING TO IMPROVE

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 592.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 21,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 24,550 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 3,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 674,468 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

