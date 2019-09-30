Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Shares Declined While Beck Mack & Oliver Trimmed Position; Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Lifted Ugi New (UGI) Stake by $347,733; Market Valuation Declined

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 1.08 million shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 137,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 562,756 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.81M, down from 699,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 3.99M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM -AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF COMMITMENTS UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT TO DATE THAT IS 5 BUSINESS DAYS AFTER JULY 25, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid After Trump Opposition on Security; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm sets new $10 bln buyback plan; 05/03/2018 – ? Washington orders Qualcomm delay The […]; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 12/03/2018 – Trump Blocks Broadcom Acquisition Of Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Raging Capital Adds Qualcomm, Exits Twilio: 13F; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 16/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 4,000 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 8,426 were reported by Community National Bank & Trust Na. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.11% or 1.72M shares in its portfolio. Cap Invsts has invested 0.7% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.35% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bkd Wealth Advsr has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Utah Retirement System invested in 230,057 shares. 16,847 were reported by Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Company. Sfe Invest Counsel invested 2.91% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company has invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kcm Inv Advsr Lc owns 11,288 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 8,921 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 7,690 shares. Pitcairn holds 10,411 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 34.67 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm practices violated antitrust law – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stable Dividend Stocks to Buy as Fixed Income Vanishes – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 11,289 shares to 733,417 shares, valued at $127.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) by 38,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 880,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $404.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 9,452 shares to 93,735 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,939 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Gp Inc has 0.04% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital LP has invested 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Copeland Capital Mgmt Llc owns 0.61% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 205,946 shares. Korea Corp owns 0.05% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 202,800 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 10,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). M&T Bankshares Corporation holds 128,114 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 2,000 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt owns 100,899 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 41,500 were reported by Axa. Hartford Incorporated holds 0.07% or 3,755 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp owns 364,000 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus invested 1.74% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Nomura Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 37,068 shares.