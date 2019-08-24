Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.55 Million; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake Has Lifted by Trust Company Of Virginia

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93M shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Republican lawmakers backed a U.S. panel’s decision to delay Qualcomm’s shareholder meeting to allow for a more extensive review of Broadcom’s takeover bid; 30/04/2018 – The semiconductor company’s patent business has traditionally supplied much of Qualcomm’s profit, but has also spurred conflict with major handset manufacturers and regulators; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 18/05/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf told CNBC in April that broader trade tensions between the two tech-heavy countries were stalling the deal; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chip wars: China closing in on second $19 bln semiconductor fund; 20/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: China’s regulators are pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its proposal to buy; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 9,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 133,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 124,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 8.78 million shares traded or 38.18% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc owns 10,918 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Management holds 4,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Samlyn Lc owns 846,113 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cincinnati Insurance accumulated 963,000 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Moreover, Bb&T Ltd Llc has 0.18% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Mufg Americas has invested 0.32% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability accumulated 757 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Na holds 1.59M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 96,854 were reported by Palisade Asset Management Ltd Co. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.4% or 1.22M shares. Cambridge Tru Co holds 1.16% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 366,015 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited has 0.05% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4,560 shares. Fdx Advisors stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,112 shares to 195,526 shares, valued at $23.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,554 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 34,748 shares to 102,567 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 13,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Us Large Cap Fund (EPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh accumulated 4,532 shares. Peak Asset Management holds 0.23% or 11,776 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability holds 0% or 8,207 shares in its portfolio. Mirador Cap Prtnrs LP reported 4,526 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital Incorporated reported 29,350 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. City Holdings Company reported 27,718 shares. Moreover, Lumina Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Shoker Invest Counsel stated it has 0.88% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gw Henssler And Assoc holds 246,463 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. 15,466 were accumulated by Atria Investments Llc. Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Liability Corporation reported 30,600 shares. Alps Inc holds 0.28% or 702,146 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 32,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Ipswich Invest Mngmt has invested 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Covington Capital Management invested in 60,666 shares or 0.21% of the stock.