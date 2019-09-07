Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Position Has Lifted by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc; As International Business Machine (IBM) Market Valuation Rose, American Research & Management Lowered Its Position by $473,478

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 25545.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 153,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 153,872 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom ends bid for Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops bid to acquire Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP EPS $0.24, NON-GAAP EPS $0.80; 06/03/2018 – A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Spending Buys the Right Friends; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Profit Surges in First Report After Qualcomm Deal Withdrawal; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tieup; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q EPS 35c-EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm chip sales indicate some smartphone strength

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Aimz Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 59,719 shares or 2.34% of the stock. Fil Ltd holds 0.43% or 4.77 million shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Ohio-based Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 8,491 were accumulated by Community Savings Bank Na. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Oh holds 4,532 shares. North Mngmt has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Matrix Asset Advisors invested 3.46% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hanson & Doremus Mgmt accumulated 250 shares. Adirondack Communication reported 8,095 shares. City has 27,718 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Cap Ww Investors reported 0.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ameriprise Fincl has 0.23% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Piedmont Invest has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 107,721 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,102 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.58% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 44,284 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,828 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 4,844 shares stake. Greatmark Investment Ptnrs accumulated 1,481 shares. Centurylink Mgmt stated it has 17,927 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Jnba Financial Advsr owns 1,648 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 8,435 were reported by Intrust Commercial Bank Na. Mariner Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,640 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer stated it has 6,300 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1,824 shares.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,976 shares to 21,491 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 4,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35B for 13.02 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.