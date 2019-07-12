Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Holding Has Raised by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc; As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stock Declined, Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position by $475,200

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 414,245 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – UNITED INTERNET: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL SHOULDN’T BE CLEARED; 08/03/2018 – INDIA TELECOMS: DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEW GOVERNMENT POLICY ON SPECTRUM BENEFITS IDEA/VODAFONE MERGECO MOST; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Colao to step down as deals complete ‘reshaping’ of telecoms group; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Unitymedia Ratings On Watch Pos On Vodafone News; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Liberty Global Bid Will Make EU Weigh Multi-Play; 20/04/2018 – Vodafone Pulls Brand From Three African Nations After Pact Ended; 06/03/2018 – Ofcom opens net neutrality investigation into Three and Vodafone; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Balesh Sharma To Be CEO of Merged Vodafone India Co; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 25545.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 153,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,872 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.52. About 1.63 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 15/05/2018 – Raging Capital Adds Qualcomm, Exits Twilio: 13F; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 05/03/2018 U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –4th Update; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom ends bid for Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Trump makes investment banking fees uncertain again; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greylin Investment Mangement stated it has 368,211 shares or 4.72% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.25% or 101,107 shares. Montag Caldwell Llc holds 1.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 344,260 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Company holds 0.64% or 24,539 shares in its portfolio. 21,000 were accumulated by Viking Fund Mgmt Lc. Hilltop reported 4,461 shares. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 289,067 shares. The Illinois-based Chesley Taft And Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc invested in 430,196 shares. Capstone Fin Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,162 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,231 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 20,677 shares. Albion Gru Ut holds 0.46% or 59,199 shares in its portfolio. 6,500 are owned by Gabelli Funds. Regions reported 683,620 shares.