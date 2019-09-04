Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Holder Seizert Capital Partners Lowered Stake by $28.17 Million as Shares Declined; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Market Value Rose, Amg Funds Lifted Position by $390,766

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 11,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $126.76. About 2.00 million shares traded or 6.08% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 91.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 494,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 45,137 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 539,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $75.12. About 7.58M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – US Treasury delays Qualcomm vote; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 13/03/2018 – Trump’s blocking of Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm is about more than just China and national security, said observers; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Directors Will Be Unopposed at March 23 Election; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN NOTICE TO CALIFORNIA EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT – REDUCING WORKFORCE AT SAN JOSE, SANTA CLARA OFFICES; TO IMPACT ABOUT 269 EMPLOYEES; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SELL-THROUGH OF SMARTPHONES HAS BEEN OK

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc Cl A (NYSE:MSM) by 10,339 shares to 35,388 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 10,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.15 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 4,544 shares to 10,327 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 3,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,498 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.