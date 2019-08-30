Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Holder Seizert Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $28.17 Million; Jet Capital Investors LP Holds Position in Pg&E (PCG)

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 91.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 494,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 45,137 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 539,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 6.18 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Former Chairman Seeking Buyout Funding (Video); 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Focused on Maximizing Holder Value; Will Consider All Options to Achieve That Objective; 19/04/2018 – Risk Arbs in 4 Deals Hit in Mofcom Fallout on Qualcomm (Correct); 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf Faces Fights on Many Fronts; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom promises to make the US the ‘global leader’ in 5G if Qualcomm merger goes through; 12/03/2018 – Trump Blocks Broadcom Acquisition Of Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS – BLOOMBERG; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid (Video); 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Drops Bid for Qualcomm After Trump’s Intervention

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1266.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 1.62M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.75 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15M, up from 128,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 4.38 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK

