Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Holder North Star Investment Management Lowered Its Holding; Chou Associates Management Stake in Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Has Decreased by $1.05 Million

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 78.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 27,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 7,632 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 35,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 7.20 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Discontinues Executive Chairman Role; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QTL REVENUES OF $1,260 MLN VS $2,249 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Re-Elected; Issues Sparked in Broadcom Bid Remain; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Hostile Bid To Buy Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to end Qualcomm pursuit; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experience; 13/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources say Broadcom will formally abandon its attempt to acquire Qualcomm in an announcement on Wednesday (Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s future stuck on slow boat to China

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 243,425 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 02/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-018-2018(P); 26/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel and City Clerk Valencia Announce RFP for Prescription Benefits; 14/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products To Invest Over C$52M in Its Saint-Felicien Pulp Mill in Quebec; 21/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-024-C-2018(P); 03/04/2018 – RESOLUTE MINING LTD RSG.AX – TO SECURE A 27% INTEREST IN LONCOR RESOURCES INC; 28/05/2018 – ORCA GOLD – UPON & AFTER CLOSING OF SECOND TRANCHE, RESOLUTE TO BE ENTITLED, UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, TO DESIGNATE NOMINEE TO SERVE ON CO’S BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 16/04/2018 – PREPA ISSUES RFP FOR VIEQUES/CULEBRA ELECTRIC POWER; 10/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-011-2018(P); 14/05/2018 – RESOLUTE TO INVEST OVER $52 MILLION IN ITS SAINT-FÉLICIEN PULP MILL IN QUEBEC

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,707 shares to 128,669 shares, valued at $15.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 4,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Steelcase Inc Cl A (NYSE:SCS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.57% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech stated it has 717,198 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 74 were accumulated by Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc. Jolley Asset Lc owns 79,766 shares or 3.29% of their US portfolio. Guardian Limited Partnership owns 108,981 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 176,855 shares. Dumont And Blake Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 5,359 shares. Saba Capital LP invested in 1.04% or 417,956 shares. Estabrook Capital has 3,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Psagot Investment House Ltd owns 5,553 shares. Independent Investors Inc has invested 0.9% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fiduciary Company has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 600 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma.

