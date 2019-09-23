Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Holder Mengis Capital Management Cut Position; As Timken Co (TKR) Market Value Declined, Holder Gateway Investment Advisers Increased Position

Mengis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc sold 49,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 62,657 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77 million, down from 112,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $77.61. About 1.76M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm is a major producer of cutting-edge 5G technology; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Tensions Ease Over ZTE Aid, Qualcomm Reversal (Video); 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cutting Jobs to Live Up to Promise of Slashing Costs; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Names Jeffrey Henderson Non-Executive Chairman; 25/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Qualcomm claims its on-device voice recognition is 95% accurate; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 12/03/2018 – US government says Broadcom violated order in Qualcomm merger bid; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings expected after the market close; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 35.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 27,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The institutional investor held 103,071 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, up from 75,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 115,512 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS of $3.20-$3.3; 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1 RUPEE PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO – IMPROVED 2018 OUTLOOK DRIVEN BY HIGHER DEMAND ACROSS INDUSTRIAL, OFF-HIGHWAY AND HEAVY TRUCK SECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Timken 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 19/03/2018 – Timken Expects Sales to Be Up 12% to 13 % in 2018; 19/03/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.60; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 EPS of $3.05-$3.1; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.50 TO $3.60

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Legitimate Threats and 3 Reasons to Buy QCOM Stock Anyway – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Remains Bullish On Qualcomm, But Sees Uncertainty With China, CFO Search – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 6,281 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 46,250 shares. 7,902 are held by Hyman Charles D. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York owns 0.09% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,570 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd accumulated 5,103 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1.46% or 498,578 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 32,476 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt stated it has 16,765 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 2,797 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sfe Inv Counsel holds 2.91% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 89,222 shares. Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il owns 342,400 shares for 3.34% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Llc has 25,315 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. 257 were accumulated by Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 12,016 shares. 599,516 are held by Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 233 shares to 1,006 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 30,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.28 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,312 shares to 53,708 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 19,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,161 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Timken Is An Undervalued Growth Play – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Timken Company: Ready To Keep Rolling – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Before You Buy The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did The Timken Company’s (NYSE:TKR) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $190,216 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold TKR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 56.45 million shares or 0.55% less from 56.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0.05% stake. Gamco Et Al holds 20,830 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). First Mercantile owns 340 shares. Granite Investment Prns Lc reported 26,018 shares. Mackenzie Corp holds 0.01% or 100,014 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn reported 506,606 shares. Captrust Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Principal Group holds 0.02% or 358,031 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ltd Liability has invested 0.91% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 20,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 39,052 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 81,441 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 222,929 shares. 15,979 are owned by Intrust Bancshares Na.