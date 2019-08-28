Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Decreased Position as Valuation Declined; Chou Associates Management Lowered Its Sanofi (SNY) Stake by $2.20 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $74.63. About 3.30M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom M&A Options Limited After Failed Qualcomm Bid (Video); 13/03/2018 – Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the Trump administration made the right call blocking Broadcom’s bid to buy Qualcomm; 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: 2018 ANNUAL MEETING WILL RECONVENE ON MARCH 23; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – SOME QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DIRECTORS GOT ELECTED WITH OVER 50 OF THE VOTE AND THE REST GOT ELECTED WITH SUPPORT IN THE 40 PERCENT RANGE IN PRELIMINARY TALLY-SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei Could Reach Resolution Soon; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM HAS PARTNERED WITH CHINESE COS. FOR YRS; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 248,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98M, down from 298,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 442,935 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – IF APPROVED, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO RESERVE VACCINE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN FOR 2019-2020 FLU SEASON; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) SHOWED POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS IN; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi: Target Date For FDA Decision is October 28; 07/03/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S ZELA.CO – FOR 2018, ZEALAND EXPECTS A CONTINUED INCREASE IN ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM SANOFI; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 14/05/2018 – Sanofi-Ablynx Deal Goes Ahead; 17/04/2018 – REG-ADVENT INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE ZENTIVA, SANOFI’S EUROPEAN GENERICS BUSINESS

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 7,503 shares to 78,347 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 10,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Us Large Cap Fund (EPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs & Inc accumulated 1.25 million shares or 0.86% of the stock. Laffer holds 0% or 49,969 shares. General Amer Investors reported 135,036 shares stake. Psagot Inv House invested in 0.01% or 5,553 shares. Barton Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.91% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Osher Van De Voorde invested 4% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 25 were reported by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc. Linscomb & Williams stated it has 71,976 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hourglass Cap Llc invested in 2.12% or 127,875 shares. Moreover, Springowl Assoc Limited Company has 1.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.18% or 5,905 shares. Community Service Grp Ltd Liability reported 6,173 shares. Cap Investment Counsel has invested 1.41% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 325,000 shares.