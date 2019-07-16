Qualcomm (Call) (QCOM) Stock Rose While Jane Street Group Has Increased by $41.39 Million Its Position; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Increased by $453,640 as Share Price Rose

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 15.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 11,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,950 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 74,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 5.69 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (QCOM) by 90.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 726,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.97M, up from 798,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $75.43. About 8.90M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid to acquire Qualcomm has been heavily reviewed, illustrating the U.S. government’s expanding focus on the competitiveness of the national semiconductor industry as China advances; 13/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S.: sources – The Edge Markets; 14/03/2018 – President Trump this week nixed the $117 billion Broadcom buyout of San Diego-based Qualcomm citing national security issues; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm Outspent Broadcom About 100 to 1 in Washington Lobbying; 26/04/2018 – RPT-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in serious jeopardy, might have to abandon bid and come back later; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 25, 2018; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE” WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 31; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (Put) (NYSE:AXP) by 202,700 shares to 37,800 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Invsts holds 0.9% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 40,600 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd stated it has 1.83% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gotham Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.02% or 23,705 shares. Park Circle Com owns 900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.06% or 4,233 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4.06 million shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Pa invested in 225,020 shares. 934,868 are owned by Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Com. Missouri-based Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cullinan Assocs owns 122,960 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.2% or 31,192 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com has 172,666 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar has invested 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Canandaigua State Bank Comm owns 33,094 shares.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 276,460 shares to 78,524 shares, valued at $19.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 20,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,788 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).