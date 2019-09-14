Qualcomm (Call) (QCOM) Shareholder Springbok Capital Management Lowered Position by $2.17 Million; As Devon Energy New (DVN) Share Value Declined, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Lowered Stake by $1.08 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 38,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 478,356 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.64 million, down from 517,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 5.66 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (QCOM) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 28,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 56,400 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29 million, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 19/04/2018 – China flags $44bn Qualcomm deal with antitrust objections; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – FierceWireEurope: Qualcomm: It’s not over; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ANNUAL MEETING WILL BE RECONVENED ON THURSDAY, APRIL 5, 2018 AT 8:00 A.M. PACIFIC TIME; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Earnings, Forecast Show China’s Phone Market Improving; 17/03/2018 – blacq: FTC set to make second request on Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm: sources (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.80 million for 32.99 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

