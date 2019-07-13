Qualcomm (Call) (QCOM) Position Has Raised by Jane Street Group Llc; American Trust Investment Advisors Position in Yelp (YELP) Trimmed by $450,160

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 61.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 13,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,440 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 21,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 806,727 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Adj EBITDA $33M; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance- FT; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q NET REV. $223M, EST. $220.2M; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 19, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance; 26/03/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Yelp: Investors, Management Share ‘a Bit of Caution’ — Barrons.com

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (QCOM) by 90.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 726,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.97M, up from 798,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chip wars: China closing in on second $19 bln semiconductor fund; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm merge; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 13/03/2018 – Trump’s blocking of Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm is about more than just China and national security, said observers; 23/03/2018 – Four Qualcomm Board Members Received More Than 50% Support; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF ITS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HOLDERS ONLY

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $295,521 activity. Shares for $69,160 were sold by Donaker Geoffrey L on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Pnc Fin Services Inc invested in 0% or 2,858 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 3.15 million shares. Moreover, Quantbot Techs Lp has 0.27% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 83,712 shares. Kennedy Cap has invested 0.04% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 34,527 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Company has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). 93,222 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 236,235 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 66,806 shares. 300,000 were accumulated by Altimeter Management Ltd Partnership. Franklin Resource holds 0.02% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) or 865,836 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd accumulated 68,420 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 24 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested in 1,725 shares.

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $8.63M for 81.91 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 13,674 shares to 145,326 shares, valued at $8.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 25,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,020 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (Put) (NYSE:NWL).