Quaker Chemical (KWR) to pay $0.39 on Oct 31, 2019; Noodles & Co (NDLS)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

Noodles & Co (NDLS) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.65, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 50 funds increased or started new positions, while 30 trimmed and sold stakes in Noodles & Co. The funds in our database now hold: 24.01 million shares, up from 23.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Noodles & Co in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 15 Increased: 30 New Position: 20.

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) is expected to pay $0.39 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:KWR) shareholders before Oct 16, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. Quaker Chemical Corp’s current price of $161.10 translates into 0.24% yield. Quaker Chemical Corp’s dividend has Oct 17, 2019 as record date. Sep 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $161.1. About 95,332 shares traded. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has risen 16.71% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.71% the S&P500. Some Historical KWR News: 16/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 23; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Quaker Chemical; 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to ‘Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor; 23/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES -FACILITY TO CREATE IN-HOUSE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR TROPICANA FRUIT JUICES, QUAKER OATS MILK BASED BEVERAGES AND GATORADE; 07/03/2018 – Extensive Range of Process Fluid Solutions for Tube & Pipe Applications; 12/04/2018 – Product Solutions to Suppress Dust and Reduce Downtime; 24/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 9 Days; 20/03/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of Quaker Sales and Distribution Facility

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $261.58 million. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. It currently has negative earnings. As of January 3, 2017, the firm operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province.

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 51.76% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company for 4.80 million shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 937,299 shares or 3.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 2.67% invested in the company for 742,500 shares. The New York-based Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc has invested 0.69% in the stock. Prospector Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 609,604 shares.

Analysts await Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NDLS’s profit will be $3.09M for 21.18 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Noodles & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 168,541 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold Quaker Chemical Corporation shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.13 million shares or 0.89% more from 12.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 53,268 shares. Pettee Invsts Inc holds 1,250 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Ranger Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 128,985 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office holds 7 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The stated it has 8,071 shares. Parkside Bancshares & Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 23 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,360 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 132,098 shares stake. Shelton Cap Mngmt has 1,336 shares. Legal General Group Inc Incorporated Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 34,417 shares. Howe And Rusling has 140 shares. 742,144 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,596 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% or 52,627 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 1,511 shares for 0% of their portfolio.