Quaker Chemical (KWR) to pay $0.39 on Oct 31, 2019; Nike (NKE) Has 1.03 Sentiment

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) is expected to pay $0.39 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:KWR) shareholders before Oct 16, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. Quaker Chemical Corp’s current price of $161.01 translates into 0.24% yield. Quaker Chemical Corp’s dividend has Oct 17, 2019 as record date. Sep 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $161.01. About 196,087 shares traded or 94.79% up from the average. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has risen 16.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.71% the S&P500. Some Historical KWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Recognized as the Foundational Principles Supplier of the Year by FCA; 20/03/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of Quaker Sales and Distribution Facility; 07/03/2018 – Extensive Range of Process Fluid Solutions for Tube & Pipe Applications; 09/05/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 37C/SHR FROM 35.5C, EST. 37C; 09/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Raises Quarterly Dividend to 37c Vs. 35.5c; 17/04/2018 – Showcasing Mining Compliance Solutions and Technical Expertise; 09/05/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL REPORTS 4.2% BOOST IN CASH DIV; 16/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 23; 24/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 9 Days; 05/03/2018 EU mergers and takeovers (March 5)

Nike Inc (NKE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. The Company’s products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other clients to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. It has a 37.87 P/E ratio. The firm also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.6 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 6.72% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. for 174,647 shares. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc owns 131,043 shares or 6.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca has 5.75% invested in the company for 842,136 shares. The Texas-based Ycg Llc has invested 5.18% in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 128,262 shares.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $135.82 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 34.81 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.

