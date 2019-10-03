Quaker Chemical (KWR) to pay $0.39 on Oct 31, 2019; Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund (DEX) Sentiment Is 0.38

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) is expected to pay $0.39 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:KWR) shareholders before Oct 16, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. Quaker Chemical Corp’s current price of $152.71 translates into 0.25% yield. Quaker Chemical Corp’s dividend has Oct 17, 2019 as record date. Sep 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $152.71. About 149,125 shares traded or 46.10% up from the average. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has risen 16.71% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.71% the S&P500. Some Historical KWR News: 23/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 05/03/2018 EU mergers and takeovers (March 5); 12/04/2018 – Product Solutions to Suppress Dust and Reduce Downtime; 01/05/2018 – Fluid Solutions to Address Steel Manufacturing’s Most Challenging Processes; 23/03/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL PULLS HOUGHTON DEAL FROM EU REVIEW; 05/04/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES -FACILITY TO CREATE IN-HOUSE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR TROPICANA FRUIT JUICES, QUAKER OATS MILK BASED BEVERAGES AND GATORADE; 18/04/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Announces 2018 National Buffalo Wing Festival Sponsorship; 30/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical 1Q EPS 95c; 07/03/2018 – Extensive Range of Process Fluid Solutions for Tube & Pipe Applications; 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to `Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund (DEX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.95, from 2.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 8 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 21 reduced and sold holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 3.04 million shares, down from 4.08 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. The Company’s products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other clients to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. It has a 35.91 P/E ratio. The firm also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold Quaker Chemical Corporation shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.13 million shares or 0.89% more from 12.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $114.22 million. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund for 928,114 shares.