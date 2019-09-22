Quaker Chemical (KWR) to pay $0.39 on Oct 31, 2019; Capital Research Global Investors Has Lifted Micron Technology (MU) Holding By $237.61 Million

Capital Research Global Investors increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Research Global Investors acquired 6.25M shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Capital Research Global Investors holds 24.12M shares with $930.82M value, up from 17.87M last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $54.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 23.46 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) is expected to pay $0.39 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:KWR) shareholders before Oct 16, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. Quaker Chemical Corp’s current price of $161.01 translates into 0.24% yield. Quaker Chemical Corp’s dividend has Oct 17, 2019 as record date. Sep 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $161.01. About 114,790 shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has risen 16.71% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.71% the S&P500. Some Historical KWR News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Quaker Chemical; 18/05/2018 – Quaker Lobby Applauds Congress for Protecting Vital Anti-Poverty Programs; 30/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to `Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor; 09/05/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL REPORTS 4.2% BOOST IN CASH DIV; 05/04/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES -FACILITY TO CREATE IN-HOUSE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR TROPICANA FRUIT JUICES, QUAKER OATS MILK BASED BEVERAGES AND GATORADE; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Quaker Chemical; 18/04/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Announces 2018 National Buffalo Wing Festival Sponsorship; 30/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical 1Q EPS 95c; 16/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Gp Ltd Com owns 10,535 shares. Korea Investment Corporation accumulated 2.61 million shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 0.19% or 20,216 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company holds 1,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 15,799 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.03% or 12,206 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.01% or 576 shares in its portfolio. Conning Incorporated holds 0.02% or 18,418 shares. Parkside Finance Bank And Trust accumulated 903 shares. First Dallas Securities holds 0.52% or 15,550 shares. Pnc Group Inc Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Meiji Yasuda Life Co has 24,428 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Avalon Global Asset Management Lc holds 4.34% or 238,360 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Ltd owns 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 52,198 shares. Gabalex Cap Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 1.51% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Among 11 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Micron Technology has $6600 highest and $28 lowest target. $51.83’s average target is 5.43% above currents $49.16 stock price. Micron Technology had 22 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 20 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 11. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, June 23 by Mizuho. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Citigroup. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan. Rosenblatt maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Longbow to “Buy” on Wednesday, September 11. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5000 target in Wednesday, September 4 report.

Capital Research Global Investors decreased Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) stake by 439,447 shares to 1.12 million valued at $291.30M in 2019Q2. It also reduced British American Tobacco Plc Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI) stake by 476,324 shares and now owns 22.73 million shares. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold Quaker Chemical Corporation shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.13 million shares or 0.89% more from 12.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 8,666 shares. Pnc Financial Services Incorporated invested in 11,465 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P reported 0.03% stake. Blackrock Incorporated has 1.91 million shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 654,516 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 10,413 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.05% or 29,454 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). 2,205 are owned by Highland Capital Lp. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc owns 0% invested in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 10 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Nj owns 123,034 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc stated it has 4,400 shares. Kbc Nv reported 0.01% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Cwm Limited Co invested in 0% or 8 shares. Bryn Mawr has invested 0.49% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR).

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. The Company’s products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other clients to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. It has a 37.87 P/E ratio. The firm also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products.