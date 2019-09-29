Quaker Chemical (KWR) to pay $0.39 on Oct 31, 2019; BRAVADA INTERNATIONAL LTD. (BRAV) SI Increased By 266.67%

BRAVADA INTERNATIONAL LTD. (OTCMKTS:BRAV) had an increase of 266.67% in short interest. BRAV’s SI was 35,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 266.67% from 9,600 shares previously. It closed at $0.0004 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) is expected to pay $0.39 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:KWR) shareholders before Oct 16, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. Quaker Chemical Corp’s current price of $157.72 translates into 0.24% yield. Quaker Chemical Corp’s dividend has Oct 17, 2019 as record date. Sep 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $157.72. About 166,124 shares traded or 64.64% up from the average. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has risen 16.71% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.71% the S&P500. Some Historical KWR News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 01/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Revives Fan Favorites with New Limited Time Menu; 12/04/2018 – Product Solutions to Suppress Dust and Reduce Downtime; 05/03/2018 EU mergers and takeovers (March 5); 20/03/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of Quaker Sales and Distribution Facility; 30/05/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL CORP – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY TO OCTOBER 14, 2019 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 37C/SHR FROM 35.5C, EST. 37C; 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to ‘Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Quaker Chemical; 22/05/2018 – Quaker Lobby Urges Congress to Reduce Mandatory Minimum Sentencing

Bravada International Ltd markets, sells, and distributes womenÂ’s apparel, womenÂ’s leg fashion, leggings and bodysuits primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company has market cap of $281,826. It operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, and VivaVuva.com, as well as a World of Leggings retail store and VivaVuva Women's Fashion Retail Store. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Muscle Flex, Inc. and changed its name to Bravada International Ltd in March 2010.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. The Company’s products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other clients to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. It has a 37.09 P/E ratio. The firm also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products.

