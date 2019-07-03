Quaker Chemical (KWR) to pay $0.39 on Jul 31, 2019; Sanfilippo John B & Son (JBSS) Sentiment Is 1.3

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) is expected to pay $0.39 on Jul 31, 2019. (NYSE:KWR) shareholders before Jul 16, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. Quaker Chemical Corp’s current price of $203.79 translates into 0.19% yield. Quaker Chemical Corp’s dividend has Jul 17, 2019 as record date. May 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $203.79. About 81,854 shares traded. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has risen 33.93% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KWR News: 01/05/2018 – Fluid Solutions to Address Steel Manufacturing’s Most Challenging Processes; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 24/05/2018 – Quaker Lobby Disappointed over Cancellation of US-North Korea Summit; 20/03/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of Quaker Sales and Distribution Facility; 09/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Announces 4.2% Increase In Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 23; 16/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL PULLS HOUGHTON DEAL FROM EU REVIEW; 21/04/2018 – DJ Quaker Chemical Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KWR); 30/04/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.25

Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc (JBSS) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 61 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 47 sold and reduced stakes in Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 7.88 million shares, down from 8.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 37 Increased: 39 New Position: 22.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 70,011 shares traded or 36.31% up from the average. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) has risen 24.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company has market cap of $901.90 million. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings. It has a 27.11 P/E ratio. The firm also offers peanut butter in various sizes and varieties; food and snack products, such as snack mixes, salad toppings, snacks, snack bites, trail mixes, dried fruit, and chocolate and yogurt coated products; baking ingredients; bulk food products; sunflower kernels, pepitas, almond butter, cashew butter, candy and confections, corn snacks, sesame sticks, and other sesame snack products; and various toppings for ice cream and yogurt.

Capital Management Corp Va holds 2.56% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. for 129,845 shares. Martin & Co Inc Tn owns 43,838 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 0.81% invested in the company for 6,702 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Investment Associates Llc has invested 0.36% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 21,490 shares.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. The Company’s products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other clients to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. It has a 44.98 P/E ratio. The firm also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Quaker Chemical Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 12.02 million shares or 5.34% less from 12.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 86 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Moreover, Profund Llc has 0.01% invested in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 1,181 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Park Natl Corp Oh owns 1,416 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.03% or 719,147 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 19,510 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 10 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 20,576 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 24,300 shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 31,908 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 4,210 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $392,615 activity. Shares for $392,615 were sold by HOSTETTER SHANE on Friday, February 1.