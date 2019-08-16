Quaker Chemical (KWR) Shareholder Btim Has Decreased Stake by $2.66 Million; Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Shares Rose While Capital International Sarl Lifted Holding by $1.54 Million

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $546.66. About 72,756 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 13,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.68% . The institutional investor held 51,049 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23M, down from 64,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Quaker Chemical Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $157.87. About 12,976 shares traded. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has risen 16.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.71% the S&P500. Some Historical KWR News: 30/05/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL CORP – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY TO OCTOBER 14, 2019 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Quaker Lobby Urges Congress to Reduce Mandatory Minimum Sentencing; 18/05/2018 – Quaker Lobby Applauds Congress for Protecting Vital Anti-Poverty Programs; 23/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 09/05/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL REPORTS 4.2% BOOST IN CASH DIV; 20/03/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of Quaker Sales and Distribution Facility; 30/04/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 23; 01/05/2018 – Fluid Solutions to Address Steel Manufacturing’s Most Challenging Processes; 09/05/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 37C/SHR FROM 35.5C, EST. 37C

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifirst Corp/Ma (NYSE:UNF) by 7,244 shares to 196,656 shares, valued at $30.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 17,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 508,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 1,388 shares to 5,703 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loma Negra Cia Adr by 42,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,652 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).