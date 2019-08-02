Quaker Chemical (KWR) Reaches $169.57 After 9.00% Down Move; Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.96% or $12.7 during the last trading session, reaching $169.57. About 86,729 shares traded. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has risen 16.71% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.71% the S&P500. Some Historical KWR News: 18/04/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Announces 2018 National Buffalo Wing Festival Sponsorship; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Quaker Chemical; 24/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 9 Days; 05/04/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES -FACILITY TO CREATE IN-HOUSE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR TROPICANA FRUIT JUICES, QUAKER OATS MILK BASED BEVERAGES AND GATORADE; 14/03/2018 – Quaker Chemical Partners with the AIST as a Global Event Sponsor; 30/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical 1Q EPS 95c; 05/03/2018 EU mergers and takeovers (March 5); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Quaker Chemical; 03/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Recognized as the Foundational Principles Supplier of the Year by FCA; 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to ‘Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of HonorThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $2.26 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $154.31 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KWR worth $203.49 million less.

Among 3 analysts covering Greggs PLC (LON:GRG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Greggs PLC had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, May 21. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Shore Capital maintained the shares of GRG in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of GRG in report on Tuesday, May 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Friday, May 17 with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 12. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 12. See Greggs plc (LON:GRG) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 3.10% or GBX 70 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2190. About 447,712 shares traded or 13.31% up from the average. Greggs plc (LON:GRG) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 2.22 billion GBP. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks and snacks, pasties and bakes, breakfast products, sweets, and snacks, as well as pasta, salads, and soups. It has a 29.44 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through its shops and franchised operations.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. The Company’s products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other clients to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. It has a 37.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products.