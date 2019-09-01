Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) and The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaker Chemical Corporation 195 3.23 N/A 5.13 36.54 The Sherwin-Williams Company 460 2.73 N/A 11.57 44.34

Table 1 demonstrates Quaker Chemical Corporation and The Sherwin-Williams Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Sherwin-Williams Company has higher revenue and earnings than Quaker Chemical Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Quaker Chemical Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaker Chemical Corporation 0.00% 13.9% 8.4% The Sherwin-Williams Company 0.00% 29.7% 5.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.5 beta indicates that Quaker Chemical Corporation is 50.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s 28.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

Quaker Chemical Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, The Sherwin-Williams Company which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Quaker Chemical Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Quaker Chemical Corporation and The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaker Chemical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Sherwin-Williams Company 0 6 7 2.54

Meanwhile, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s average target price is $498.85, while its potential downside is -5.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Quaker Chemical Corporation and The Sherwin-Williams Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.2% and 78.9%. Quaker Chemical Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, 0.2% are The Sherwin-Williams Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quaker Chemical Corporation -3.88% -8.16% -15.68% -6.07% 16.71% 5.45% The Sherwin-Williams Company 2.38% 11.22% 14.65% 26.6% 16.53% 30.39%

For the past year Quaker Chemical Corporation has weaker performance than The Sherwin-Williams Company

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors The Sherwin-Williams Company beats Quaker Chemical Corporation.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. The company also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products. In addition, it offers construction products comprising flexible sealants and protective coatings for various applications; bio-lubricants for forestry and construction industries; die casting lubricants; and chemical management services. The company serves steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and other industries. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment manufacturer product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand. The company also licenses technology and trade names. As of December 31, 2016, its Paint Stores Group segment operated 4,180 company-operated specialty paint stores; Global Finishes Group segment operated 288 company-operated branches; and Latin America Coatings Group segment operated 339 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.