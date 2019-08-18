Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL)

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) and PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaker Chemical Corporation 198 3.30 N/A 5.13 36.54 PolyOne Corporation 30 0.68 N/A 1.86 17.66

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Quaker Chemical Corporation and PolyOne Corporation. PolyOne Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Quaker Chemical Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Quaker Chemical Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than PolyOne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaker Chemical Corporation 0.00% 13.9% 8.4% PolyOne Corporation 0.00% 24.8% 5%

Risk and Volatility

Quaker Chemical Corporation is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.5 beta. PolyOne Corporation’s 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

Quaker Chemical Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PolyOne Corporation are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Quaker Chemical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PolyOne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Quaker Chemical Corporation and PolyOne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaker Chemical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 PolyOne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of PolyOne Corporation is $33.67, which is potential 8.47% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Quaker Chemical Corporation and PolyOne Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 97.2% and 95.4% respectively. Quaker Chemical Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, 1.1% are PolyOne Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quaker Chemical Corporation -3.88% -8.16% -15.68% -6.07% 16.71% 5.45% PolyOne Corporation 2.79% 5.88% 22.14% 0.55% -25.47% 14.58%

For the past year Quaker Chemical Corporation was less bullish than PolyOne Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Quaker Chemical Corporation beats PolyOne Corporation.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. The company also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products. In addition, it offers construction products comprising flexible sealants and protective coatings for various applications; bio-lubricants for forestry and construction industries; die casting lubricants; and chemical management services. The company serves steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and other industries. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. Its Designed Structures and Solutions segment produce sheet, custom rollstock and specialty film, laminate, and acrylic solutions. This segment also provides stock and custom packaging solutions for various industry processes that are used in the food, medical, and consumer markets. The companyÂ’s Performance Products and Solutions segment offers vinyl molding and extrusion processors to manufacturers of durable plastic parts and consumer-oriented products. This segment also provides materials testing, component analysis, custom formulation development, colorant and additive services, part design assistance, structural analysis, process simulations, mold design and flow analysis, and extruder screw design services, as well as contract manufacturing and outsourced polymer manufacturing services to resin producers and polymer marketers. The PolyOne Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company also provides thermoplastic elastomers, profiles and laminates, and reinforced thermoplastic composites. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.