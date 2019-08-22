Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Both Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) and Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaker Chemical Corporation 197 3.25 N/A 5.13 36.54 Flexible Solutions International Inc. 3 1.29 N/A 0.24 13.35

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Quaker Chemical Corporation and Flexible Solutions International Inc. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Quaker Chemical Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Quaker Chemical Corporation is presently more expensive than Flexible Solutions International Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Quaker Chemical Corporation and Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaker Chemical Corporation 0.00% 13.9% 8.4% Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0.00% 16% 10.6%

Risk and Volatility

Quaker Chemical Corporation is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.5 beta. Competitively, Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Quaker Chemical Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Flexible Solutions International Inc. are 2.4 and 1.4 respectively. Quaker Chemical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Quaker Chemical Corporation and Flexible Solutions International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.2% and 6.7%. About 1.6% of Quaker Chemical Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Flexible Solutions International Inc. has 46.82% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quaker Chemical Corporation -3.88% -8.16% -15.68% -6.07% 16.71% 5.45% Flexible Solutions International Inc. -18.62% -26.16% 8.5% 104.49% 101.32% 142.36%

For the past year Quaker Chemical Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Quaker Chemical Corporation beats Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. The company also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products. In addition, it offers construction products comprising flexible sealants and protective coatings for various applications; bio-lubricants for forestry and construction industries; die casting lubricants; and chemical management services. The company serves steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and other industries. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the waterÂ’s surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. It also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil well to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. In addition, the company provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; for detergents as a biodegradable substitute for poly-acrylic acid; and for use in personal care products, such as shampoo and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.