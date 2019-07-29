Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) and Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) and Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaker Chemical Corporation 200 2.91 N/A 5.13 38.92 Northern Technologies International Corporation 13 1.78 N/A 1.51 16.99

Table 1 highlights Quaker Chemical Corporation and Northern Technologies International Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northern Technologies International Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Quaker Chemical Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Quaker Chemical Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Technologies International Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaker Chemical Corporation 0.00% 13.9% 8.4% Northern Technologies International Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 11.3%

Risk and Volatility

Quaker Chemical Corporation’s 1.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Northern Technologies International Corporation has beta of 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quaker Chemical Corporation. Its rival Northern Technologies International Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 2.9 respectively. Northern Technologies International Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Quaker Chemical Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Quaker Chemical Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 31.2% of Northern Technologies International Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.2% of Quaker Chemical Corporation shares. Competitively, Northern Technologies International Corporation has 16.74% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quaker Chemical Corporation -4.18% -6.16% -2.83% -2.57% 33.93% 12.32% Northern Technologies International Corporation -2.53% 4.15% -12.07% -26.59% -11.98% -13.59%

For the past year Quaker Chemical Corporation has 12.32% stronger performance while Northern Technologies International Corporation has -13.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Quaker Chemical Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Northern Technologies International Corporation.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. The company also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products. In addition, it offers construction products comprising flexible sealants and protective coatings for various applications; bio-lubricants for forestry and construction industries; die casting lubricants; and chemical management services. The company serves steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and other industries. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.