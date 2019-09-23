Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) and Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Comparison side by side

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) and Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been rivals in the Specialty Chemicals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaker Chemical Corporation 190 3.34 N/A 5.13 36.54 Green Plains Inc. 13 0.12 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Quaker Chemical Corporation and Green Plains Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) and Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaker Chemical Corporation 0.00% 13.9% 8.4% Green Plains Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Quaker Chemical Corporation’s 1.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Green Plains Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quaker Chemical Corporation are 2.7 and 2. Competitively, Green Plains Inc. has 1.4 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Quaker Chemical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Green Plains Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.2% of Quaker Chemical Corporation shares and 0% of Green Plains Inc. shares. Quaker Chemical Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.3% of Green Plains Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quaker Chemical Corporation -3.88% -8.16% -15.68% -6.07% 16.71% 5.45% Green Plains Inc. -4.99% -4.9% -41.2% -29.14% -37.52% -23.04%

For the past year Quaker Chemical Corporation had bullish trend while Green Plains Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Quaker Chemical Corporation beats Green Plains Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. The company also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products. In addition, it offers construction products comprising flexible sealants and protective coatings for various applications; bio-lubricants for forestry and construction industries; die casting lubricants; and chemical management services. The company serves steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and other industries. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in grain handling and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Food Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for industrial uses. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately 3,100 leased railcars fleet. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.