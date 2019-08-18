Quaker Chem (KWR) Stock Declined While Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Position; Oslo Asset Management Asa Position in Sm Energy Co (SM) Has Increased as Valuation Declined

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 77,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.33% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 3.23 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Quaker Chem Corp (KWR) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 11,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.68% . The institutional investor held 458,221 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.80M, down from 469,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Quaker Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $158.88. About 132,213 shares traded or 39.69% up from the average. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has risen 16.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.71% the S&P500. Some Historical KWR News: 20/03/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of Quaker Sales and Distribution Facility; 23/03/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL PULLS HOUGHTON DEAL FROM EU REVIEW; 03/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Recognized as the Foundational Principles Supplier of the Year by FCA; 30/04/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 23; 14/03/2018 – Quaker Chemical Partners with the AIST as a Global Event Sponsor; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 18/05/2018 – Quaker Lobby Applauds Congress for Protecting Vital Anti-Poverty Programs; 12/04/2018 – Product Solutions to Suppress Dust and Reduce Downtime; 23/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $73,150 was bought by Ottoson Javan D.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on SM Energy – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quaker Chemical: A Boring Cash Flow Giant – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Quaker Chemical Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KWR) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quaker Chemical to merge with Houghton International – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2017. More interesting news about Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quaker Chemical and Houghton International Receive Final Approval to Combine – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

