Quaker Capital Investments Upped Holding in Range Res (RRC) by $3.02 Million as Stock Value Declined; Abrams Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Facebook (FB)

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 15.44M shares traded or 70.70% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap(TM) Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg tangles with Congress on control of Facebook data; 17/04/2018 – Facebook, at the time, appeared to oppose the proposal, which first came in a regulatory filing on Friday; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service. “This is going to be for building real long-term relationships,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “not just for hookups.” #F8; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Monthly Active Users 2.20B, Est. 2.19B: TOPLive; 23/03/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends via @cnbctech; 24/05/2018 – Watch Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg speak at Viva Tech 2018 as concerns over data protection heighten; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zuckerberg at the European Parliament to answer questions; 26/04/2018 – Facebook reviewing operations in Myanmar, says needs more people on the ground; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Break Silence as Global Scrutiny Grows

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects has 4,922 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Horrell Cap holds 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 8 shares. Illinois-based Country Tru Commercial Bank has invested 1.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tekne Limited Liability Corp invested 8.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 5,141 shares. Gotham Asset Management owns 226,061 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 18,836 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Ballentine Ptnrs Lc accumulated 17,230 shares. Kentucky-based Central Comml Bank Tru Com has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Schnieders Management Ltd reported 0.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cap Fund reported 211,650 shares. Cannell Peter B & Incorporated holds 0.02% or 3,715 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance accumulated 70,850 shares. Ellington Grp Ltd invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 36,100 were accumulated by Horseman Management Limited.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was sold by Cox Christopher K.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 265,220 shares to 9.77 million shares, valued at $323.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 231,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambrian Partnership has invested 4.96% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Eaton Vance holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 730,630 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 11,472 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 409,823 shares. Washington-based Parametric Assocs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Whittier Trust Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Deltec Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 475,700 shares. Rockshelter Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 1.18% stake. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 270,288 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 2.35M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 20,000 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability accumulated 128,040 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). First Lp holds 0.03% or 1.26 million shares.