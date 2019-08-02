Quaker Capital Investments Trimmed Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake by $7.81 Million; 1492 Capital Management Position in Biotelemetry (BEAT) Has Cut by $1.09 Million

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 17,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 63,630 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99 million, down from 81,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.96% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 585,646 shares traded or 45.16% up from the average. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 113,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 455,724 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 568,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $77.62. About 2.54M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile to merge in 5G push; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 16/04/2018 – FCC: FCC Reaches $40 Million Settlement with T-Mobile on Rural Calling – News Release – Apr 16, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge as focus turns to risk of DoJ quashing T-Mobile takeover; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty – sources [20:34 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 71C; 18/05/2018 – Sprint Clears Potential Roadblock En Route to T-Mobile Takeover

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 106,291 shares to 131,759 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.84 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

