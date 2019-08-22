Quaker Capital Investments Trimmed By $2.28 Million Its Corning (GLW) Stake; Mantech International (MANT) Has 1.42 Sentiment

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased Corning Inc (GLW) stake by 10.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 69,111 shares as Corning Inc (GLW)’s stock declined 4.83%. The Quaker Capital Investments Llc holds 569,949 shares with $18.87M value, down from 639,060 last quarter. Corning Inc now has $21.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 3.97 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China

Mantech International Corp (MANT) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 91 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 64 reduced and sold stock positions in Mantech International Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 24.27 million shares, down from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mantech International Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 51 Increased: 61 New Position: 30.

Among 2 analysts covering Corning (NYSE:GLW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Corning has $3500 highest and $29.5 lowest target. $32.25’s average target is 14.48% above currents $28.17 stock price. Corning had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 20.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.75 billion. It offers cyber security solutions and services. It has a 32.03 P/E ratio. The firm also designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; and provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for specific applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network activities and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, and infrastructure as a service.

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.98. About 33,295 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (MANT) has risen 19.08% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4I Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 02/05/2018 – ManTech 1Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Net $80.1M-Net $83.3M; 30/05/2018 – ManTech Opens New North Charleston Logistics Facility Supporting U.S. Army’s MRAP Program; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Rev $1.90B-$1.95B; 25/04/2018 – StratEdge to Display High-Temperature and High-Reliability Packages at CS ManTech and IMAPS HiTEC Conferences; 02/05/2018 – ManTech 1Q Rev $473.2M; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 49C