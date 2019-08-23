Quaker Capital Investments Stake in Range Res (RRC) Upped by $3.02 Million; As Blackbaud (BLKB) Valuation Rose, Polen Capital Management Boosted by $403,532 Its Position

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 52.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 5,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 14,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 9,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 175,273 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB)

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.77. About 11.31M shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp invested in 5,187 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp owns 12,058 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 16,384 are held by Stifel Finance. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny has 0.05% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 50,686 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 24,268 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). 21,600 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Board. Whittier Trust owns 10,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 51,138 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,807 shares. Morgan Stanley has 109,392 shares. Diversified stated it has 7,500 shares.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.28M shares to 6.10M shares, valued at $973.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Emmy® Award-Nominated Actress and Humanitarian Connie Britton to Headline bbcon 2019 – Stockhouse” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Cloud Stocks With High Growth Rates – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Blackbaud (BLKB) Up 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blackbaud Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $681,327 activity. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11. $218,924 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Friday, March 1.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) 1.8% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Margaret Dorman Appointed as Range Director NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.