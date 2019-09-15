Quaker Capital Investments Raised Its Range Resources (RRC) Holding by $7.71 Million; Lenox Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake in Procter & Gamble Co Call Opt 07/19 95.0 (Call) (PG) by $658.40 Million as Valuation Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Call Opt 07/19 95.0 (Call) (PG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 454,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 20 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29,000, down from 454,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Call Opt 07/19 95.0 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Resources (RRC) by 63.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 3.32 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21 million, up from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 5.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 12.40 million shares traded or 4.20% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 48,929 are owned by Raymond James Services Advisors. Kopernik Global Investors Ltd Com, a Florida-based fund reported 11.21 million shares. 47,189 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 926,044 shares. Cambrian Ltd Partnership has 4.96% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Sailingstone Cap Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 40.46 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com invested in 2.93M shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 141,471 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 685,727 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.21% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Blackrock invested in 19.50 million shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 83,789 shares. Osmium Partners Ltd holds 0.09% or 15,000 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.05% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. DORMAN MARGARET K also bought $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares. $56,484 worth of stock was bought by Scucchi Mark on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Provides Mariner East Operational Update NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) 1.8% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Fifth Third, Macyâ€™s, P&G execs named to list of most influential women in corporate America – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Ltd Llc reported 0.72% stake. 71,365 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corp. 5,797 are owned by Redmond Asset Llc. Td Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.90 million shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department holds 0.87% or 80,254 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Ca holds 11,356 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc reported 3,225 shares. Hightower Trust Lta has 1.4% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baxter Bros stated it has 57,650 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.39% or 15.04 million shares. Paragon Management Limited invested 0.63% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Barry Invest Advisors Ltd Company has 0.11% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,839 shares. Pggm Invs reported 2.52M shares. Buckhead Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 65,046 shares. Moreover, Interocean Ltd Liability Company has 2.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 207,545 shares.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $334.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 5,118 shares to 29,660 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 4,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (HYG).