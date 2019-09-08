Quaker Capital Investments Raised Its Range Res (RRC) Position by $3.02 Million as Stock Declined; As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Shares Rose, Rdl Financial Raised Holding

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $843.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.76% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 16.13M shares traded or 43.02% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 289,739 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 224,147 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 342,638 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Elm Ridge Mgmt Ltd has 2.37% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Laffer reported 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 19.18M shares. Eagle Boston Inv holds 0.4% or 80,878 shares. Matarin Cap Management Lc holds 0.92% or 1.12 million shares. Riverhead Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 17,700 shares. Broadview Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 322,500 shares. 1.60M were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CARBO Ceramics and Sundance Energy Australia among Energy/Materials gainers; Range Resources and MRC Global among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Announces Asset Sales That Will Total $634 Million – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. On Thursday, May 2 GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 20,000 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by FUNK JAMES M, worth $97,997 on Monday, March 11. DORMAN MARGARET K had bought 20,500 shares worth $69,700 on Tuesday, August 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 11,527 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.07% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 87,657 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca has 1.59M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 342,410 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 89 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.09% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Art Ltd Liability Co reported 0.15% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Sei Invests Communication accumulated 204,039 shares or 0.04% of the stock. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.1% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 758,595 shares. Impact Advisors Ltd invested in 21,554 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 7,782 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Investment Mgmt Lp De has invested 0.06% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Mason Street Advisors Limited Company invested 0.07% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.05% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 587,459 shares.