Quaker Capital Investments Lowered Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $7.81 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Increased Its Novagold Res (NG) Position by $2.78 Million

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 695,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 5.20M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.44. About 2.24M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 113,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 455,724 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 568,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 1.06M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Deutsche Telekom’s Ratings; Changes Outlook to Negative Following T-Mobile US/Sprint Deal; 29/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom to Control Combined Company; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Collapsed in Nov. Over Terms; 30/04/2018 – Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, a Race to Keep Up With China in 5G; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 08/05/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: T-Mobile outage reported among customers in Housto; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Letting Sprint and T-Mobile Merge Is a Terrible Idea; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26.5 billion; 30/04/2018 – DealBook: Sprint and T-Mobile Try Again, but Antitrust Hurdles Remain the Same

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 1.54 million shares to 236,400 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 902,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

