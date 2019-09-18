Quaker Capital Investments Lifted Its Stake in Range Resources (RRC) by $7.71 Million; Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Decreased Its Holding

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 4,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 60,959 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, down from 65,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.45. About 826,066 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – DOD AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN A PLACE ON $495M IDIQ CONTRACT; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Resources (RRC) by 63.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 3.32 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21 million, up from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 10.92 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Kiddar investors gain control of 575 Herndon Parkway – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on April 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Booz Allen Hamilton: Debt Makes It Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Defense Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $96.75 million for 25.89 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Provides Mariner East Operational Update NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Margaret Dorman Appointed as Range Director NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Range Resources Stock Is Rallying Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D, worth $175,390 on Thursday, May 2. $69,700 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN MARGARET K on Tuesday, August 27.

