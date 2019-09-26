Quaker Capital Investments Increases Stake in Range Resources (RRC); As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Clear Harbor Asset Management Raised Stake

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Resources (RRC) by 63.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 3.32M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21M, up from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 7.13M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 38.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 22,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 80,429 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 58,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 594,386 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. The insider Halkyard Jonathan S bought 10,000 shares worth $146,294.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $497.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5,264 shares to 68,414 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,869 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. Shares for $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2. DORMAN MARGARET K also bought $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Tuesday, August 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

