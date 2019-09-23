Quaker Capital Investments Increased Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake; Covington Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased Kinder Morgan (KMI) stake by 1.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quaker Capital Investments Llc acquired 22,500 shares as Kinder Morgan (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Quaker Capital Investments Llc holds 1.19M shares with $24.82 million value, up from 1.17M last quarter. Kinder Morgan now has $47.36B valuation. It closed at $20.92 lastly. It is down 16.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN BEGINS CONFERENCE CALL ON TRANS MOUNTAIN DECISION; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS PROVINCE NOT DELAYING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada: Parties Expect to Close Transaction in Late 3Q or Early 4Q; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA

Covington Investment Advisors Inc decreased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 25.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Covington Investment Advisors Inc sold 20,065 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Covington Investment Advisors Inc holds 58,306 shares with $7.10 million value, down from 78,371 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $14.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $119.76. About 893,879 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 11 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Darden Restaurants has $146 highest and $11700 lowest target. $129.50’s average target is 8.13% above currents $119.76 stock price. Darden Restaurants had 22 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of DRI in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Friday, September 20. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $12800 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, September 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 20 by SunTrust. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $146 target in Wednesday, April 3 report.

Among 3 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2300 highest and $20 lowest target. $21.67’s average target is 3.59% above currents $20.92 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies downgraded the shares of KMI in report on Monday, April 1 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.