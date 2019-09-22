Quaker Capital Investments Increased Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake by $450,000 as Share Value Rose; Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) Holder Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Has Increased Position

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.82M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 14.75M shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets; 29/05/2018 – Katie Simpson: BREAKING: Canadian Government has reached a deal with Kinder Morgan to purchase the existing Trans Mountain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kinder Morgan Inc Class P, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMI); 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 3.18 million shares traded or 87.49% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 73c; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 22/05/2018 – W. BRETT WILSON BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 19/03/2018 – AIRBORNE WIRELESS SAYS MAXIM GROUP TO BE UNDERWRITER IN IPO; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 24/05/2018 – Maxim Power Corp. Announces Board of Directors Election Results

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23M and $465.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 241,843 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $169.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.