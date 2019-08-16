Quaker Capital Investments Holds Holding in Echostar (SATS); Verity Asset Management Position in Southern Co (SO) Has Upped by $1.83 Million as Stock Value Rose

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 136,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 616,714 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.48 million, up from 480,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.73. About 533,219 shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $57.51. About 5.04 million shares traded or 15.23% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 25,962 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 64,953 are held by Invesco. The North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Bancshares Of invested in 0.01% or 25,200 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.01% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 80,957 shares. 316 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated. Metropolitan Life Com Ny stated it has 7,984 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Services Incorporated reported 28,306 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment reported 370,523 shares. 34,229 are held by Sg Americas Secs Ltd. Interest Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 327,095 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

