Quaker Capital Investments Holding in Range Res (RRC) Has Raised as Stock Value Declined; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Umb Bank N A Increased Position

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 8,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 196,999 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.94 million, up from 188,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $166.84. About 3.93M shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 16.51 million shares traded or 68.69% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $624,843 activity. Scucchi Mark also bought $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by FUNK JAMES M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4,396 shares to 184,935 shares, valued at $30.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,137 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

