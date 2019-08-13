Quaker Capital Investments Holding in Range Res (RRC) Has Lifted by $3.02 Million; Holder Hartford Investment Management Co Boosted Verizon Communications In (VZ) Position

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications In (VZ) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 104,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 656,350 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.81 million, up from 551,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 3.95 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 3.05M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 6,600 shares to 26,237 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Estee Lauder Inc Class A (NYSE:EL) by 2,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,991 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $624,843 activity. 11,100 shares valued at $100,344 were bought by Scucchi Mark on Tuesday, April 30. 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11.

