Quaker Capital Investments Has Trimmed Trinseo S A (TSE) Stake by $6.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Jana Partners Increases Holding in Tiffany & Co New (TIF)

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42M, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $87.1. About 1.14 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 12/04/2018 – Tiffany at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tiffany shines; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $280M; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10%; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES AT APRIL 30, 2018 WERE 5% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR, WITH 2% OF THE INCREASE RESULTING FROM CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Gross Retail Square Footage Up 2%; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Advances After Jeweler’s Sales Finally Rebound at Home

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Trinseo S A (TSE) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 143,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 629,364 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.51 million, down from 772,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Trinseo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.15. About 158,606 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 32.50% or $0.78 from last year’s $2.4 per share. TSE’s profit will be $66.17M for 5.12 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Trinseo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.62% EPS growth.