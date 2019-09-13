Quaker Capital Investments Has Raised Range Resources (RRC) Stake by $7.71 Million as Share Value Declined; As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Bridgeway Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.79 Million

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Resources (RRC) by 63.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 3.32 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21 million, up from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 8.11 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 59,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.29 million, down from 72,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $233.52. About 1.74 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase invested in 1.39 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 20,041 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 277,766 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Communications stated it has 814,550 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 59,229 shares. Fincl Architects reported 0.05% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 13,192 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Sir Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.1% or 78,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 126,868 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 495,278 shares. 4.61 million are held by Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt. Kbc Gp Nv owns 244,278 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc stated it has 16,180 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. DORMAN MARGARET K bought $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Tuesday, August 27. GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Thursday, May 2.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 23.17 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 55,300 shares to 129,500 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

