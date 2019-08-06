Quaker Capital Investments Has Lowered Holding in Trinseo S A (TSE) by $6.46 Million; As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Umb Bank N A Has Cut Its Holding by $2.84 Million

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 36.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 35,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 60,993 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 96,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.23. About 11.28M shares traded or 15.70% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Trinseo S A (TSE) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 143,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 629,364 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.51M, down from 772,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Trinseo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 385,263 shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference

Analysts await Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 32.50% or $0.78 from last year’s $2.4 per share. TSE’s profit will be $66.16M for 5.17 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Trinseo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.62% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock or 11,500 shares. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock or 11,500 shares. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 11,720 shares to 262,467 shares, valued at $17.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,238 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.38B for 7.18 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.