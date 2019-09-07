Quaker Capital Investments Has Lifted Range Res (RRC) Stake; Kwmg Cut Its Position in Assurant (AIZ) by $2.10 Million as Shares Rose

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $843.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.76% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 16.13M shares traded or 42.97% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – INCIDENT CAUSED BY ILLEGAL DRILLING OPERATIONS OF A NEW WELL UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL RESIDENTS WHICH HAS CAUSED A BLOWOUT AND FIRE; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 22,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 1,967 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 24,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $124.41. About 464,426 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member; 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 61.32% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $103.82M for 18.19 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Assurant Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Assurant President and CEO Alan Colberg to Speak at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Considering Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Assurant Partners With Deposify to Offer Property Managers a New Approach to Managing Traditional Security Deposits – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Markets On Edge Over Trade War Uncertainty – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Range Resources (RRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Announces Transition of Leadership – Business Wire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

